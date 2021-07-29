MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Three high school students in Berks County won big in the Pennsylvania Invention Convention. This qualified them for the National Invention Convention.
The Invention Convention requires students to complete STEM projects in science, technology, engineering, and math and then had to make videos to pitch their products.
Muhlenberg Township High School student Rhegan Fagley was a junior at the time and came in second with her micro-needle patch.
The patch is made of sugar and filled with zinc acetate to help shrink prostate tumors. Rhegan's grandfather had prostate cancer, so this invention is near to her heart.
She said it could be used to deliver medicine to treat other diseases.
Two other Muhlenberg students, Sri Orguganty and Roxsonna Janiszewski teamed up to invent the bio-battery. The battery is cheaper and cleaner alternative to lithium ion batteries.
The pair came up with the idea after taking a class about electronic waste and the potential disasters that can happen. They say they want to make the world safer.
The pair earned a patent award for their invention and have the chance to get a patent for free. This means no one else can claim their process.
When Rhegan starts college she wants to combine her love of fashion and science. Sri is thinking of majoring in biology or environmental science in college and Roxsonna also loves writing and composing.