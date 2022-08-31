EXETER TWP., Pa. - A car club in Berks County is hoping to make a lasting impact, and the drivers are doing so by getting out of their cars.

Berks County Subaru Enthusiasts was founded on Facebook in 2009.

The group members love their Subarus, but they say they also love giving back.

They had an idea that's been helping local businesses get back on their feet after COVID shutdowns.

Once a month, you'll find this group at a small, local business around town. They've been doing these monthly meet-ups since COVID restrictions were lifted at restaurants about a year and a half ago.

The idea is to bring in business to make sure places like Bertie's Inn, where they stopped on Sunday, stay around.

"It's just amazing how cars bring people together, and now we're here supporting the local businesses and paying it forward and just helping each other out," said Dilun Wu, a group member.

They also hope they are creating a new look for the car community, shining a light on the good work they are doing. They say they have no tolerance for speeding or street racing.

"Pretty much we come together for the cars and we stay for the people," said Devin Snader, another group member. "It's a big family group, and we kind of just wanted to come out, especially after COVID, and just pay it forward for small businesses, especially ones that may have been hurting after COVID."

There are about 30-40 people in the group right now, and a whole lot of cars. All Subaru owners or lovers are welcome.