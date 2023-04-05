A Berks County teen is already leading important discussions in her high school, and now she's part of an international foundation that's changing the way we think about mental health.

It's all connected to Lady Gaga.

Kemi Ojikutu is a 10th-grader at Wilson High School in West Lawn, and she was just selected to be an advisor on Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation.

It was started in 2012 by Lady Gaga and her mom, Cynthia Germanotta.

Kemi will be one of 31 young people on the board from 10 countries.

She was chosen out of more than 360 applicants for the spot.

Kemi says people ask for help in all kinds of different ways, and she wants to be part of a world where you're met with kindness and compassion no matter how you ask for help. She says many students joke about how they are feeling or try to cope with challenges with substance use and other unhealthy measures.

Kemi says mental health is as important as physical health.

She's already making a difference locally in the work she does at Wilson. She leads the school's S.T.A.R. group, which stands for Stand Together Against Racism.

She has big plans. She's hoping to go to Georgetown or George Washington University to pursue a degree in social science, and maybe start a nonprofit one day.