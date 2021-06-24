A car crash survivor in Berks County is taking her life-threatening and life-changing experience, and using the day to create better memories.
Fourteen years ago, Diana Pelletier, of Mohnton, was driving to Gettysburg with her two young children in the car. They were just 22 months and 3.5 weeks old at the time, and they were all in a bad car crash.
The kids weren't hurt in the accident, but Diana broke her neck between her third and fourth vertebrae, broke bones in her left hand and had significant head trauma.
She survived, and for years now, she's been "reclaiming the day."
Every year on June 16, the anniversary of the crash, Diana uses the day to take on new experiences and do something "normal."
She's done a lot, from riding a motorcycle to going up in a hot air balloon, even flying a Cessna plane.
This year she took on a new adventure. Diana decided to walk a mile in an exoskeleton.
She did it all at the Reading Hospital Rehabilitation at Wyomissing.
The therapy is helpful for patients who suffer injuries like Diana's, but it's expensive and often times not covered by insurance.
So, Diana is partnering with Tower Health to raise money and allow others to experience the walk and this kind of therapy.
Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so at Tower Health's "Make-A-Gift" webpage. To make sure it goes to the right place, select "other" from the dropdown "gift purpose" menu, then write "Reclaiming the Day" in the new field, in order for the money to go to Diana's fund.