It's a day none of us ever want to have, but she's thankful she had a co-worker who knew CPR.

Joylyn Abreu was only in her 40s when she went into cardiac arrest at work. She says they were testing the alarm system and she remembers there were lots of flashing lights and noises in her office that morning, but that is the last thing she remembers.

The next thing she knew she was waking up in Temple University Hospital.

And she credits co-worker Lance Winson and first responders from the Reading Fire Department Tower 1/Rescue 1 with saving her life.

Lance had some medical background thanks to being on Ski Patrol at Bear Creek, and when Joylyn went down he took the lead and started CPR. Witnesses say he performed chest compressions tirelessly.

When Joylyn got to the hospital, there was some concern that she might not make it and her family was told to prepare for the worst.

But she made a surprising full recovery, and was cleared about three years ago and says she's doing awesome.

Lance has since retired and the two have become great friends.