A lifelong Reading resident "bet her life" on TV Thursday night.
"You Bet Your Life with Jay Leno" is a reboot of the Groucho Marx game show with the same name from the 1940s-'60s.
Small business owner Erika Lebo, who's from Berks County, applied to be on the reboot last year. She was selected as a contestant and was flown out to LA recently to film with a total stranger for the chance to win some money.
It's a quiz show, and Erika's episode aired on FOX Thursday night.
She and her partner won! They won $5,000.
Erika says the experience was a dream come true. She says she's amazed at the magic of television and says Leno was very kind. She says both he and Kevin Eubanks made her feel extremely comfortable and she shared a lot of laughs with them, saying it's an experience she'll never forget.
Erika is a mom of four ages 9 to 19. She lives in Exeter Township with her husband, Mark, and she's the owner of 73 Charcuterie Company. They make ready-to-eat charcuterie boards and grazing tables.
She hosts workshops at Ridgewood Winery in Birdsboro where she'll teach you how to make your own board.
She had a lot of fun watching the episode with her family and friends.