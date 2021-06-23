A local school district came up with a special way to recognize dozens of employees who retired at the end of the school year.
The Bethlehem Area School District says it would normally hold a recognition luncheon for its retirees, but due to the pandemic, it could not do that again this year.
Instead, officials put together a video, which includes pictures and videos of all 53 retiring teachers, bus drivers, and school district employees.
There's a message from superintendent Joseph Roy, the school board, and the administration, thanking the retirees for their years of service.
Roy says this year was extra stressful as everyone worked to keep students and staff safe in school during the pandemic.
Teachers told us everyone learned a big lesson this year, and that people realized they needed each other in the most fundamental and profound ways.
Karen Keptner, a teacher at Broughal Middle School, said despite COVID-19 restrictions, teachers and staff found a way to connect and lift each other up.
Another Broughal teacher, Amy Putlock, believes authentic creativity is born of hardship, and the hardships of the pandemic have forever changed teaching strategies.
The first half of the video features a version of the song "For Good" from the musical "Wicked," performed by former Bethlehem student Brielle Rivera, who just graduated from Temple.
