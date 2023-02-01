Dental work can cost thousands of dollars, and a Bethlehem dentist is hoping you'll help her find the right candidate for some free dental work.

Bethlehem Smiles is looking for a local veteran for Service with a Smile. Here's how the idea got started.

Dr. Jacquline Owens is a dentist in the Lehigh Valley and also a body builder. Back in 2021, she was in an online fitness competition for a fitness magazine. The winner was featured on the cover and got $20,000.

Owens made it into the top 1% of competitors. While folks were online voting for her, she noticed a lot of them were also donating to a program that builds homes for veterans.

Owens did not win, but she decided to keep up the charity work.

She created the program called Service with a Smile. Her practice is giving one veteran a complete dental makeover.

Any local veteran facing financial hardship and in need of significant dental care can apply.

Email ServiceWithASmile2597@gmail.com to apply. They'll send you a short Google survey to complete.

The survey is also available on their website.

Feb. 27 is the last day to apply.