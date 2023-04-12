BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - It used to be getting your face on a Wheaties box was a big deal. Now, workers in our area are getting honored on a special Cheerios box.

Workers at the ShopRite in Bethlehem Township got to see themselves featured on a special edition Cheerios box.

They're being honored for helping fight hunger and food insecurity in their community.

Those special Cheerios boxes were unveiled Tuesday.

The Bethlehem Township store was one of 52 that collected checkout donations for ShopRite's "partners in caring" contest.

The program gets stores to engage with their communities and help fight hunger.

This year, the crew in Bethlehem Township collected more than $12,000 for area food banks.

The store's owner says he's proud of the team for pulling through.

"It's a very special event for us and our associates who lead the charge," said Joe Colalillo, store owner. "These folks who are on the box really lead the charge in our stores and we represent them and we celebrate them."

This year, in total, ShopRite workers raised over $1 million for food banks.

Since the program started in 1999, it has raised more than $62 million for a wide range of charities.

And if all this talk of cereal is getting you hungry, those special edition ShopRite employee Cheerios boxes are currently for sale.