A health care hero in Bethlehem is being honored for her tireless work and endless hours dedicated to the city's elderly.
She's been given the prestigious title of "Caregiver of the Year."
Paula Perez has been working with the Visiting Angels of Bethlehem since 2018.
In that time, she's spent nearly 10,000 hours taking care of the city seniors when they needed it the most.
But it's Paula's passion for the people she takes care of that earned her the top spot.
She's the full-time caregiver for Mary Ann, who suffers from dementia. The two can be seen out in the Lehigh Valley. Mary Ann's favorite stop is the ice cream shop.
Paula's clients' families say the friendship and care Paula provides are invaluable.
"Paula treats my mom as her best friend. She's built a great relationship with my mom, and tends to her needs," said Mary Ann's daughter. "Even though my mom can't recall anything they did all day long, I know that at the end of the day, she had a good time with her friend Paula."
Coworkers say Paula is truly an angel and treats her clients with the dignity they deserve. She works anywhere from five to seven days a week.
She says she chose the profession after taking care of her own mother and her grandson who has cerebral palsy.
Earlier this month, Paula received a Caregiver of the Year trophy, along with a check for $5,000.