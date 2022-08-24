A volunteer in Bethlehem is being nationally recognized for her dedication to a charity that's getting disaster relief supplies to people who need it the most.

Linda Mayger has been working with ShelterBox as an ambassador for three years, and during that time, she's been one of their top fundraisers in the country.

She says she got involved with the nonprofit because it can be overwhelming and sad to see the suffering in places like Ukraine, Haiti and all over the world, and when you send money to organizations, you don't always know where that money is going.

She found ShelterBox, and says they have boots on the ground in disaster areas and they provide tangible aid.

She often speaks at gatherings in the Lehigh Valley about ShelterBox. The name of the organization is exactly what they provide -- shelter boxes. She made a video telling folks about what each shelter box contains.

"Mosquito nets are really important in areas where they have mosquito-borne illnesses," Mayger says in the video. "Luminaid lights. There's also a water filtration system that helps prevent people from getting water-borne illnesses. Cooking pots and bowls plates. We have blankets of different weights because one of the things ShelterBox does is tailor their aid to a specific place."

ShelterBox provides family-sized tents that people use as emergency shelter when they are forced from their homes after a natural disaster or an armed conflict or invasion.

There are also lots of tools in the box so they can repair or rebuild their homes when they are able to.

Mayger received a 2022 President's Volunteer Service Award for her efforts.