Latoya Hutchinson says she was addicted to Golden Girls when she was 11-years-old. So, Betty White's passing was a tough blow.
Latoya says she knew she had to pay tribute to her character in some way, so she turned to her creative outlet.
Latoya has a store in the Quakertown Farmer's market, Wicksquisite. She makes sustainable candles using natural waxes in reusable jars.
When Betty White passed in December, Latoya introduced a special, featured line Golden Girls-themed candles.
'A Rose for a Rose' smells of Amber Rose and Vanilla, and features a golden rose ball as an ode to White's character on the show. 'Stay Golden' is a blueberry cheesecake inspired scent, a reference to the girls' favorite desert.
And as the ultimate acknowledgment of Betty's love for animals, all the proceeds from these candles are going to the center for Animal Health and Welfare.
And if you want to pick up a commemorative candle at Latoya's store, you don't have much time!
Wickquisite will run the month's featured line of candles until the end of January.
You can visit Latoya at the Quakertown Farmer's market at booth 353A.