A billionaire business man has vowed to donate $1 million a week, every week, for a year.

Rob Hale is the CEO of Granite Telecommunications.

The Hale Family has already gifted tens of millions of dollars to local hospitals and institutions.

Now, they're on their biggest mission yet, to gift $1 million a week to small nonprofits in Massachusetts.

"We are blessed and fortunate, and our belief is that we should extend those good tidings deeply into the community as much as possible," Hale said.

Their positive impact is being felt across the state.

Many of the donations are going towards endowments to help nonprofits sustain themselves.

Some nonprofits to receive one of Rob's donations include:

-- New England Patriots lineman Joe Andruzzi's Foundation, which supports cancer patients

-- Domestic Violence Ended, which says its donation from the Hale family will directly impact victims and survivors they serve

-- South Shore Stars, which provides early education and youth development programs for the communities south of Boston

For most of these smaller nonprofits, this is the single largest gift they've ever received, and many have been around for more than 20 years.

"It means the world to us, and also allowed us to ensure we have funding for this coming year," said Jennifer Court, with South Shore Stars.

The Hale family wrote their first check in March to the New England Wild Life Center. It provides veterinary care to injured and orphaned wildlife.

Hale has been listed on the Forbes website's 2021 richest people in the U.S. list. He is the 363rd richest person in the U.S., with a net worth of $3.2 billion.