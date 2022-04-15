We all want a place to call home, and next week you can help Habitat for Humanity in Berks County build more homes by buying homes for birds.
You buy a birdhouse, and the money goes to Habitat for Humanity.
The 2022 Birdhouse Challenge is being held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Reading on Tuesday, April 19. You can bid on birdhouses, all built by local folks.
The unique birdhouses have been created by artists, students and craftspeople. Some of them are first-time builders.
The birdhouse challenge started back in 2016.
Between 25 and 30 birdhouses will be up for auction this year. The birdhouses were delivered to the DoubleTree earlier this week where they are now on display in the lobby.
Tickets for the event are $75. It includes food, an open bar and live music, and of course, the silent auction.
All the money raised goes to Berks County's Habitat for Humanity. They're hoping to raise $50,000.