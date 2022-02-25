Reading has big plans this weekend.
A number of black inventors who are featured in a new short film will be in the city to share their journeys, and inspire the next generation thanks to Albright College and the Science Research Institute.
The short film "Black Inventors Got Game" is highlighting the toy industry, which is worth $33 billion.
But when it comes to representation in that toy space, the numbers don't quite add up. The film points out Black designers account for less than1% of the workforce.
But they're out there, leading by example.
"This is our opportunity to teach our children now, to show them that the skill and the talents they have can be developed into a product, and they can be an entrepreneur," said Elliot Eddie, creator of the Entrepreneur game.
"Black Inventors Got Game" is produced by the executive director of the Black Inventors Hall of Fame James Howard.
It's being screened at Albright college Monday, as part of a nationwide, college-campus tour. The film highlights black inventors. It's a trilogy and the first of the three films highlights four inventors.
The film highlights seven influential black inventors and their contributions to the industry. Organizers say the goal is to deliver a message on the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in innovation.
The inventors will tour Reading first on Sunday, and then on Monday. The inventors have a full day planned, with Q+A panel and workshops.
About 100 Reading School District students will be with the inventors in the morning sessions, and that will be live streamed to all 18 Berks county school districts, so students from all over the area can take part.