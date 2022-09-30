BELOIT, Wi. -- "America's Favorite Pet" is billed as the world's largest online pet competition.

This year for the first time, you could nominate all types of animals.

One of the top contenders is a cow named Nessie who is blind.

Nessie is five years old.

She was taken in as a rescue at Wrightway Farms in February after she had been abandoned by her owner, along with a deaf goat named Faith.

The pair's new owner, Caylei Marie Wright, says Nessie got acclimated to her new home right away.

She says she loves Nessie's spirit and considers her a best friend. She entered her in the "America's Favorite Pet" competition.

Caylei says she hopes Nessie's story inspires people to save more animals.

"A lot of people don't rescue farm animals," Caylei said, "because most of them are used for meat, or something like that, or milk, but they can be a companion as well."

As Nessie's story spread online, she collected a lot of votes in the contest.

At one point, she was in the top three.

The first round of voting ended yesterday.

Judges are tallying the votes and will post the results at 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Then, the polls will open for the final round of the contest.

In addition to the cash prize, the winner also gets a two-page feature in "In-Touch" magazine.