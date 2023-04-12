A popular children's book is teaching lots of life lessons about the challenges some face in life.

The illustrator has overcome a lot in his life.

Sebastian Franco was diagnosed with autism when he was about 1.5 years old, and he's legally blind.

But that's not stopping him or his creativity.

Opportunity hit last year when a children's author asked Sebastian to do the illustrations for his new book.

It was opportunity Sebastian couldn't pass up.

His mom says she's amazed and happy that his challenges don't slow him down.

She says he's able to look past some of what other people may feel as a hindrance or obstacles, and it serves as motivation to move forward.

It all started with support from his teachers.

"I took some art classes and my art teachers loved my drawings," Sebastian said.

"They were saying his point of view, or his conception of art, was something they've never seen before in an autistic person, and so they really encouraged him to continue," said Jase Cameron, Sebastian's mom.

Sebastian's mom says books are his passion, and he loves to draw.

Sebastian says he looks forward to continuing to share his gift for as long as he can.

The children's book is called "The Life and Adventures of MerLe the Tortoise."

Sebastian and his mom hope the proceeds from book sales will go towards a trip for them to go to Alaska to see the Northern Lights.

They want to accomplish that before Sebastian loses his eyesight completely.