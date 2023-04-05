A retired Marine in Ohio is showing his competitive spirit.

Jose Santino likes to run half marathons, even though he can no longer see.

He lost his eyesight due to glaucoma in 2015. When that happened, he says he lost interest in everything and became depressed.

That's when he laced up his shoes and got back on the trail.

"I just started running again and it's been good after that and I'm not giving up. I'm not, I'm not going to let my blindness get me down," he said.

Jose races alongside his friend, Dr. Tim Marane.

He just completed his eighth half marathon, and Jose says he has no plans of stopping.

He hopes his story serves as inspiration to others to never give up, regardless of the obstacles they face.