Many dogs and cats have made their claim to fame on social media, but one tiny TikTok star is making a big splash.

Kyle Bryant and his wife, MaryLou, are producers by day and creators by night.

Bella Gerbil has more than 13,000 followers on TikTok.

She lives in Oregon, and she loves everything from the '80s.

She has dial-up internet, record players, a Walkman, and even a boom box.

The Bryants say the idea to make her an '80s gerbil came from their kids, who are now in their 30s.

One of their favorite memories of growing up was going to the local Blockbuster and picking out movies.

So, the Bryants built a gerbil-sized Blockbuster for Bella.

Kyle says it took 80 hours to build the mini Blockbuster, and 40 hours to build Bella's home.

Bella is actually played by two gerbils, named Ginger and Charlotte.

Each only works about 5-10 minutes at a time.

Kyle says it's all about creating something positive to show the world.

"We wanted to produce a show that's positive and uplifting because we feel like this world was very negative," he said.

Kyle and MaryLou say they plan on building more sets for more storylines, and they hope to make it interactive for the viewers.

Follow along at @blockbusterbellashow on TikTok.