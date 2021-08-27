The need for blood donations across the U.S. is urgent, as the need for blood increases and the supply dwindles.
One Alaskan man is being honored for going above and beyond when it comes to donating.
Ed Lamm has been donating blood for 50 years, and he's reached a new milestone. He has donated 581 times! That's more than 70 gallons of blood.
Ed says he knows it's all to help people he's never even met.
The blood bank presented a plaque to Ed and threw a party to celebrate his giving spirit.
Ed says one of his biggest drives to keep coming back is actually competition. He has a friendly rivalry with another donor, Kenn Barnett.
They're in the top two spots on the donor list, both equaling about the same amount of blood donated.
Ed says there was a period of five years when he couldn't donate at all, and the friendly competition kind of heated up.
"So my numbers stayed the same. And he was watching that number. And he was getting closer. And one day I came back in and his comment was, 'oh he's back,'" Lamm said.
Both men donate regularly, and the friendly rivalry is very much alive.
Ed says he plans to donate as long as he can, and try to always stay ahead of Kenn.
