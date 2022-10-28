READING, Pa. -- We know nature can help heal us, and they had a gorgeous fall day last week to get some planting done at a flower garden at the trauma center.

It was all in support of the Trauma Survivors Network, and for one woman just being able to walk in the garden is a big step forward.

Jenifer Mohler is 33 years old and thankful she can walk again. She was in the hospital and a rehab facility for 43 days after suffering complications from Covid 19. She had to learn how to walk again as she recovered, and she was able to meet face to face with the people who took care of her at Reading Hospital and Muhlenberg Area Ambulance Association at this event.

it was quite a reunion.

Trauma survivors and their families were invited to come out to the flower garden and plant a bulb honoring a survivor, a healthcare professional, or a first responder.

So lots of new flowers will be popping up here in the spring when they bloom.

This event is called "blooming after traumatic injury," and for Jenifer, her care team says she is focusing on her "new normal" as she works toward her masters degree. She also is back to working and is a mom.