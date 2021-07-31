LANCASTER, Pa. - One soda brand is known for its unconventional flavors and its equally unique label artwork.
Sam Downs can mostly be found behind the scenes at BMX locations around the world but now he's the center of attention for the world's first augmented reality soda bottle labels from Jones Soda.
Downs grew up in Lancaster where he first started his career as a professional BMX photographer ten years ago.
Since then, he has lived in New York and he recently moved to Philadelphia.
Downs has filmed impressive BMX bike tricks around the world. Now you can catch all of his videos right on your phone.
Jones Soda Company is highlighting him as one of just 15 extreme athletes and artists in their new AR label campaign.
For the campaign you will need to download the Jones Soda App and scan the image on any bottle carrying a "Reel Label" icon. The app will bring you inside the unique world of the creator showcased on the bottle.
The new AR labels are featured on 100,000 bottles and include a tattoo artist, a break dancer, and a circus performer.
Jones Sodas are sold in stores across the country, including Walmart, Kroger, and 7-11.