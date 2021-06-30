Summer programs are going on at most of our local libraries. In Bethlehem, you can borrow a bike for a daylong adventure, and it's free.
The program is called "Bike Bethlehem." It's back this summer after taking a year off during the pandemic. It's open to everyone in the community.
Bikes are available to borrow, just like books, at the Bethlehem Area Public Library's main branch and the Comfort Suites hotel in the South Side.
Organizers say the program is an opportunity to "provide healthy movement and exercise" while biking around the city or exploring local trails.
Anyone who wants to "check out" a bike has to fill out a waiver and show photo ID. The bike is yours for the whole day.
Bike Bethlehem started in 2016. Back then, the library's executive director celebrated the program's launch with a bike ride through the ribbon, instead of cutting it with big scissors.
Since then, organizers have expanded the program to meet the growing demand from the community.
They say hundreds of people have taken advantage of the free bikes.