A North Carolina boy has been rocking a mullet for two years, and now it's earning him a national spotlight.
Ethan Brown's hairstyle is captivating folks across the U.S.
The 5-year-old North Carolina boy is one of the top 25 contestants in a national mullet competition.
The USA Mullet Championship hosts a kid's division competition each year.
This year, Ethan is hoping to win the grand prize of $2,500.
The entry fee is $10, half of which is donated to Maggie's Wigs 4 Kids in Michigan.
Maggie's helps provide free wigs and support services to young people experiencing hair loss from cancer and other disorders.
Win or lose, Ethan says he loves his mullet.
"He just really loves his mullet...everybody comes up to him and says, 'I love your mullet,' and he says, 'business in the front, party in the back,' and gives it a shake..." said Isaac Brown, Ethan's dad.
Ethan says if he wins, he wants to donate the prize money to research for type 1 diabetes.
He hopes it will help bring awareness to the disease, in honor of his sister who was diagnosed in 2020.
Voting will be available on the competition's website and Facebook page.