A 12-year-old boy in Missouri has a new lease on life after his heart stopped at school.

Max Kotcharvar goes to Woodland Springs Middle School just south of Kansas City.

He was in gym class when he collapsed on the floor. His heart had stopped.

The school nurse immediately rushed to his aid, calling 911 and performing CPR until an ambulance arrived. The nurse was able to get Max's pulse back even before the EMTs arrived, which was critical in saving his life.

Max was taken to a nearby children's hospital, and that's where his family got some troubling news.

Doctors diagnosed Max with restrictive cardiomyopathy.

The condition can cause the heart's muscle tissue to stiffen, which limits blood flow.

Max suddenly needed a new heart, which isn't easy to come by.

All doctors can usually do is add patients to a wait list and hope for the best.

Luckily, Max didn't have to wait long.

On September 21, they got the call, and Max was ready.

"We were getting ready to go to bed and then we had to go to the hospital at like 12 o'clock," he said. "Whatever comes your way, you just got to take it. Just go through it."

Max got his new heart and was back walking around in about a week.

His family says it's amazing to see him come so far, from no pulse to up and kicking.

Max is doing well in his recovery, and says he's excited to play eighth-grade football.

The people who helped him along say his swift recovery was nothing short of a miracle.