A North Dakota boy's small act of kindness made a big splash at a fishing tournament.

Carter Bader, 6, is an avid fisherman, and he loves watching others fish. He also loves to give to others.

Gerald Swindle, who goes by the nickname "G-Man," is Carter's favorite fisherman and his hero.

Carter got to meet G-Man at a tournament in South Dakota and got his autograph, and he decided to give the professional $20 of his own money.

"He's looking on both sides, you know, and he pulls out this -- a $20 bill. He says 'I want to give you $20,'" Swindle said in a video he posted on Facebook.

He said he was left speechless, and that doesn't happen often!

He tried to debate Carter about taking the money, but the boy wouldn't have it, so G-Man accepted the cash and vowed to put it to good use.

"Seeing a young kid give you $20 because he said 'you're my favorite' ... Is that not what we want to inspire to raise our kids and grandchildren to be like, to do things for others?" Swindle said. "So I'm going to make you a promise, young man. ... I'm going to find someone who needs your $20, and when the good Lord speaks to me, I'm going to bless somebody with your $20 and I'm going to pay it forward."

Since posting the video, Swindle says more people have given him money to give to those in need.

He said he didn't know what to do for Carter in return, so he gave him a bracelet with the letters PMA on it, which stands for "positive mental attitude."

Carter's family said he went fishing the next day and caught a bass! He thinks the bracelet brought him good luck.