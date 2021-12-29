A third-grader in Indiana is making a difference for those feeling alone.
Nine-year-old Zachary says he wants everyone to know they belong, and that sparked an idea for a "buddy bench."
A buddy bench is where kids can sit if they have no one to play with or are feeling lonely.
It lets teachers, staff and other kids know how you are feeling.
So, to make Zachary's idea a reality, Kellum Imprints and Printing in Ramsey, Indiana offered to build the bench.
They told Zachary they needed 250 pounds of small plastic lids and tops that could be melted down and made into the bench.
Zachary got right to work and collected enough plastic to create two benches, one for his school and one for another elementary school. He might even have enough for a third bench.
Zachary says he's grateful for all the support.
"Kids can make a big change in the world. They can change the world. It doesn't matter what you look like, where you're from, what language you speak," he said.
Zachary says he plans to continue collecting plastic tops and lids for more benches.
He says his goal is to see a buddy bench at every school and every playground.