Brody Klein has Down Syndrome. Next month is World Down Syndrome Day, and he likes to celebrate each year in a different way.
This year, he's entering the business of bath bombs!
He and his mom Jen started, "Brody's Buddies Bath Bombs".
They have been busy this month making bath bombs and getting them packaged and shipped.
Brody's selling them to raise money for a local nonprofit called "Designer Jeans." The group provides support for families and people with Down Syndrome.
Jen says she and Brody hope the bombs also raise awareness about the disorder. She says it's something she knew nothing about when Brody was born.
"Every day he makes me smile. Brody has taught me so much, how to be a better mom, how to be a better parent," said Jen. "I think he has brought awareness to our whole family. Everybody looks at people with disabilities different now because of Brody. And I mean, he just teaches us so much more every day we learn from him."
Brody's bath bombs come in several scents and sizes. He's also selling keychains and magnets!
For more information, go to "Brody's Buddies Bath Bombs" on Facebook.
Orders are coming in from all over the country as more people see and hear Brody's story.