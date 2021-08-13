A 6-year-old in Milwaukee is on a mission.

Jackson Promo started with a paper clip, and is trying to trade his way all the way up to a new home for his family. He's already off to a pretty great start.

It all started when his mom told him a story about a Canadian man who successfully traded a paper clip for a house back in 2005.

Jackson decided to try it out for himself.

In just a few days, he has already traded tons of stuff, including two lawnmowers. His mom says she's already proud of how far he's gotten.

"It shows me how caring of a boy he is, and I know that he's going to grow up to be a great man and that's the most any parent could hope for," said Heather Promo, Jackson's mom.

Jackson says he thinks it will take a little longer to trade up to a house, specifically he estimates 30 years.

But, if you want to help him reach his goal a little faster, search "Jax's trading extravaganza" on Facebook.

