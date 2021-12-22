When a beloved teddy bear was found alone on a plane, one flight attendant knew what she had to do.
In October, 8-year-old Austin Robinette of Danville, Virginia, took a flight to Atlanta with his family. He forgot his furry friend when he left the plane.
Luckily, a friendly flight attendant found Teddy and started planning their reunion.
For Atlanta-based flight attendant Kerri Brown, the reunion was no small feat.
She still had a weekend of flying ahead of her before she could bring Teddy back, so she took him on a mini-vacation.
Teddy traveled to Greenville, South Carolina; Atlanta; Panama City, Florida; Houston; and Washington D.C. with Kerri.
She couldn't get in touch with Austin's family using the airline's reservation system, so she turned to social media. They connected there and coordinated Teddy's return.
Austin's mom says it was a long weekend. She says that after she told him Teddy was on his way, Austin asked for updates every hour!
But now that Teddy is back home, the pair is inseparable.