A boy in Massachusetts is teaching lessons well before the school bell rings.
He gets up early every morning to help his community start the day on a positive note.
Ten-year-old Michael Richardson of Swansea, Massachusetts, greets people who pass by his house each morning, and it's being noticed.
After eating breakfast, Michael heads outside with his homemade signs to send positive messages to strangers.
He lives right off a main road, and at first he was just doing a few dance moves while he waited for the bus. When he saw the joy his dancing brought to those passing by, Michael decided to make some signs to wish then well.
It's a regular thing now.
One of the folks who saw Michael's sign the other day posted about it on social media, saying the positive message was exactly what he needed that day.
"To make people's day good because it's in the morning, and then if you feel good in the morning, you'll probably feel good for the rest of the day," Michael said.
Michael says the traffic comes and goes but he was happy to hear it made a difference for at least one person.