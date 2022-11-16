A Massachusetts boy decided he didn't want any gifts for his birthday.

Instead, he wanted to help his community.

Belmond Schwartz celebrated his ninth birthday by helping others.

With his big day so close to Thanksgiving, he wanted to make sure people have meals for the holiday, so he set off to collect a lot of food.

"I want to help people who don't don't have very much," Belmond said.

Belmond, his family, and members of the community gathered two tons of food, and collected about 4,000 dollars in donations.

The food and money will go to pantries in his hometown of Mansfield, as well as the neighboring community of Easton, Massachusetts.

This was the second year he's done this.

Belmond said he wanted to do it "bigger and better" this year.

He and his parents started the nonprofit "Belmond's Wish."

Their biggest event happened earlier this month, when they collected food in lieu of a birthday party for Belmond.

"It was just incredibly fulfilling. I know, for Belmond, and for his mom and I just to see what we could do. And the plan is to continue this," said Steven Schwartz, Belmond's dad.

His mom, Lily, told WCVB-TV in Boston that is was amazing to see how everyone believed in her son.

She said Belmond believes if he can give a little, everyone can, and then that "little" becomes a lot.