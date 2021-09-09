People are always searching for something to smile about. One boy is going above and beyond to spread the fun.

Charlie Hilton, 8, loves a good joke, and he believes you can spread smiles, even under a mask.

Charlie lives in the Kansas City area in Missouri, and when it was time for the aspiring comedian to head back to the classroom, he got an idea.

The third-grader, with some help in the form of his mom's penmanship, writes a daily joke on his masks.

The jokes come from books and TV shows, and Charlie even throws in a few of his own.

They are a hit at Park Hill's Southeast Elementary, especially among the cafeteria workers!

Charlie's mom says everyone can use a good laugh.

"It's just all about attitude. People tend to think that mask-wearing has to be something horrible or traumatic, or not fun for kids. And honestly, you can make it something fun. It's really it's not a big deal," said Brieanne Hilton, Charlie's mom.

Brieanne has started an Instagram account documenting Charlie's joke of the day in order to spread that joy -- "@charliesjokemasks"

