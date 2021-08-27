Restaurants should be a safe place for people to socialize without ever feeling like they're in danger.
That's the goal of a brewery in Georgia that's going the extra mile to keep their female customers comfortable.
Bartenders at the Red Top Brewhouse have been trained to do more than just keep customers hydrated. They're also committed to keeping their restaurant free from any potentially dangerous situations, and they're doing so in a smart way.
All it took was a simple code word found inside the women's restroom.
A note on the wall explains how to use the code. If you feel unsafe or are with someone who might be hurting you, and you want to reach out for help, you place your order using the code word and they'll know to intervene.
The word has been used one time since the brewery opened last August, and the situation was taken care of without anyone really even noticing.
"There was a gentleman that was being inappropriate towards a couple of middle-aged women who were sitting at the bar with me. I could tell from the time he sat down the attention was unwanted," said Jacob Crossan, a bartender at Red Top.
One of the women went to the bathroom, came back, and used the code word in a sentence, indicating to the bartender that it was time to escort the unruly customer off the premises.
On social media, the brewery commended the bartender who recognized the word and leapt into action.
The same system is now in place for all genders in their restaurant. Workers are adding different code words to their gender-neutral and men's restrooms.