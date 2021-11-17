Camping can be fun, but what about spending a year and a half outside?
At 12 years old, Max Woosey is making his mark on this world. What started as a night outside in a tent has turned into a wild adventure.
Max and his parents were helping care for their neighbor, Rick Abbott, who had terminal cancer.
Rick was a great outdoorsman. His final wish was to live out his last few days at his home in southwest England.
With the help of Max and some of his other neighbors, as well as the North Devon Hospice, Rick got his wish.
Just before he passed, Rick gave Max his old camping tent and made Max promise to have an adventure.
Rick died in February 2020.
About a month later, Max decided to sleep in the tent in his backyard, hoping to raise £100,000 for the hospice that took care of his friend.
He thought the longer he could stay outside, the more money he could raise.
He was right, and he hasn't come back in since. He's spent almost 600 nights in that tent, and he's raised more than £566,000 (more than $760,000).
He's become quite a legend, visiting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and some of his favorite Rugby players from the Exeter Chiefs.