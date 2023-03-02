After nearly three years of sleeping outside in his tent, a British teenager is ready to come inside.

He's had quite an adventure, and that was what it was all about.

You'll remember Max Woosey, who's 13 now. He's been sleeping outside in his tent since he was just 11 years old.

He's been camping out for almost three years now, and what he's accomplished in those years is just remarkable.

It all started when Max and his parents were helping take care of their neighbor and friend, Rick Abbott. He had terminal cancer and before he passed away, he gave Max his tent and told him to go have an adventure.

After Rick died, Max decided to sleep in the tent in his backyard. He had heard the hospice that had taken care of Rick had lost a lot of funding because of COVID, so Max thought maybe if he could stay outside for a lot of nights in a row, he could raise some money for the hospice.

One night turned into another and another, and he's now spent more than 1,000 nights in that tent, and raised almost $1 million for the North Devon Hospice.

Max singlehandedly raised enough money to keep 15 full-time nurses on the job, and he has supported more than 500 patients.

Max has been honored for his charity work and his incredible fundraising efforts. He recently did a TED Talk on his experience.

He announced on Twitter this week that this will be his last month under canvas and that it's time to come inside.

Max is hosting a final celebratory campout festival near his hometown on April 1. It will be a fundraiser, of course, with three music stages and lots of cool movie memorabilia on display, like Brad Pitt's sword from the movie "Troy."

And, of course, lots of tents for the big campout.