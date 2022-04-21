A British woman set out on the journey of a lifetime, all for a good cause.
Victoria Evans set a new world record. She's now the fastest woman to cross the Atlantic Ocean alone.
She rowed more than 2,945 miles in just 40 days and 19 hours. That time beats the previous record by almost nine days.
Victoria spent four years training for the journey. She says music played a big role in keeping her motivated on the trip. She listened to David Bowie, Elton John and Sam Fender for hundreds of hours while rowing across the water. She says no one can hear you sing out there on the ocean alone.
Victoria also shared a few special moments with the creatures she met along the way. She saw a super pod of dolphins and it just happened to be on her 35th birthday.
Victoria says thinking about her friends and family helped her push through to the end.
"I don't know whether to laugh or cry, I think I'll have a little cry," she said in a video, when she saw land for the first time. "This has been the most intense six weeks in my entire life, and to think that my friends and family are just 25 miles away in the safety of the marina, it's just so overwhelming."
Victoria says now that she's back on dry land, she wants to advocate for change in women's sports through her work as a lawyer.