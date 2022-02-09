The idea of climbing into a pilot's seat and taking off is nerve-wracking enough. Now, imagine doing that with one of your senses completely taken away.
Parth and Vyom Panchal turned their dream of flying blind into a reality.
They say the idea came from a story about an Indian king who learned to shoot an arrow blindfolded. When the pandemic began, the pair got to work on their flight plan.
The brothers say it took months of research and training for them to confirm the blind flight was actually possible. The pairs say they used flight simulators to practice their system.
Parth flies the plane, while his brother Vyom issues verbal commands. While Parth isn't allowed to use his eyes, Vyom can't touch any of the controls.
They say the challenges of flying blind are two-fold.
"One is like a physical, and one is psychological," explained Parth. "The more challenging is the psychological. The first is fear, that your eyes are closed, and now you're going to fly an airplane, he's giving me verbal commands but I don't know where I am."
But the two overcame the hurdles, and took to the skies. Their successful blind flight happened this past Sunday at Miami Executive airport.
They touched down safely on the tarmac and hope they'll also land in the history books.
Non-verbal communication in planes isn't anything new. The Army actually has a program dedicated to crew members keeping quiet during missions.
The main difference is that the army flies with their eyes open.