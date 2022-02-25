12 years ago, a California woman rescued twin pups from a shelter.
They were both girls, and she named one of them Zoey. The pups were just six months old when she rescued them.
Zoey was with the family for about six months, but one day, her owner Michelle went to the store and when she came home, Zoey was gone.
Against all odds, Michelle and Zoey were reunited this week, 12 years after Zoey went missing.
Here's how it all went down.
An animal services officer got a call about a dog that had been dumped from a car in a rural area in San Joaquin, California.
It was about an hour away from where Zoey had gone missing all those years ago. The caller said the dog looked "old and unwell."
Once officers found the dog, they realized she had a microchip, so they scanned it. The microchip company had Zoey listed as deceased since 2015, since she had been missing for so long.
The officer who scanned Zoey got Michelle's contact information that was still linked to the microchip and tracked her down to let her know, Zoey had been found.
"I'm still in shock," Michelle said. "Like, I definitely didn't expect this to ever happen, so I'm really excited. I can hopefully bring her back and get her healthy and let her live the rest of her life."
Luckily, Michelle's phone number had stayed the same.
Many places in the local area offer vaccination and microchip clinics at a low cost or even free, including local rescues and humane societies.
PetSmart, and PetCo. are two examples.