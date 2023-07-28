A FedEx driver in California did a lot more than just deliver packages on his shift. He arrived at just the right time to save a life.

Jonathan Rohrbach was driving his delivery truck along Interstate 15 when a Toyota Camry slammed into a guardrail ahead of him and burst into flames.

Jonathan pulled over, jumped out of his truck and dragged the driver out of and away from the Camry. Right after he pulled the driver safely away from the car, there was a series of explosions and a big fireball.

Jonathan says he was just glad he was at the right place at the right time.

"If it looks like there's some way that you might need to help somebody, why not stop and help them?" Jonathan said.

Another driver who also stopped used a fire extinguisher on the wreck before firefighters got there.

Jonathan says the first thing he thought of when he saw the accident was that there might be someone inside, so that's why he ran over to help.