Music can be healing, and it's helping to bring comfort to some kids in California.

Musical therapist Daniel Le loves playing guitar, and he says he hopes his music is healing.

Daniel is part of an organization called Coastal Kids Home Care. It's a nonprofit that provides nursing, therapy and palliative care for children in the comfort of their own homes.

So when Daniel plays guitar, he's making a house call.

Daniel says he forms a special bond with the kids he plays for and just recently had to deal with the death of one of his clients, a little girl named Claire.

"I never had to deal with anything like that before, a death in the family. It was a learning experience. All those things I mentioned before, I didn't know yet. Those lessons I learned, I learned through Claire and the other two kids. Honestly, they made me a better person today."

One of his clients, 6-year-old Odinn, has a rare genetic disorder that makes him unable to speak, sit up or walk. But when Daniel plays, Odinn's mom says the music makes him light up.