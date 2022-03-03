A national nonprofit is connecting people with highly-trained service dogs.

Canine Companions connects people with highly-trained service dogs. The Lehigh Valley chapter started in 2015 and now has more than 25 members. 

Some of the members volunteer, others raise the puppies and help create a match for their future owners.

Canine Companions members say they've seen firsthand how these dogs can change people's lives. They help people with disabilities live more independently, help visually impaired people get around and comfort folks experiencing PTSD.

The LV chapter of Canine Companions covers parts of Pennsylvania and Northwest New Jersey.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.