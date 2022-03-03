A national nonprofit is connecting people with highly-trained service dogs.
Canine Companions connects people with highly-trained service dogs. The Lehigh Valley chapter started in 2015 and now has more than 25 members.
Some of the members volunteer, others raise the puppies and help create a match for their future owners.
Canine Companions members say they've seen firsthand how these dogs can change people's lives. They help people with disabilities live more independently, help visually impaired people get around and comfort folks experiencing PTSD.
The LV chapter of Canine Companions covers parts of Pennsylvania and Northwest New Jersey.