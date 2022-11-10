Some students in Berks County hope a deck of cards is a life-saver for teens for who are struggling.

The deck, called Anchor Cards, was created after a group of teens started talking about mental health.

The cards just received national recognition.

Just talking about mental health is a win, but they created something tangible they hope will help other teens who are struggling. Then they won an award for it.

The last few months have been a whirlwind for students in the Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading, who are also part of the Youth Advisory Board of the Berks County Community Foundation. It is made up of 35 students from all around Berks who get together to work on projects.

They decided to focus on mental health, and made Anchor Cards.

They are similar to a deck of cards, but smaller, so they fit in your pocket.

There are 52 cards, and each one has an image and sometimes words on it that are used to convey a good feeling or emotion.

The hope is that if you're feeling bad, you pull out a card and take a moment to focus on what's on it.

"I think actually chemically some of the cards are supposed to help release dopamine in your brain, so you see like we had silly things like eating crispy egg rolls which I love and then we had like going on adventures, things like that," said Sindura Sridhar, one of the students who helped create the cards. "They're not supposed to erase the negative emotion, but just temporarily ground you while you try to get the help that you need."

Grounding is a practice that can help with anxiety.

The cards were modeled after a deck of cards that was already made, but the students felt they couldn't really relate to the images on those cards. So, with the help of Prevent Suicide PA, they redesigned them.

The new deck from Berks was selected out of hundreds of other projects from across the country, and received the National Project of the Year award at a leadership conference in Kansas City last month.

They hope to have the anchor cards in eight schools in Berks County soon, then the plan is for many more after that, statewide and across the country.