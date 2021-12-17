Melanie Wursta started Caring Hearts at Central Elementary School in Allentown back in 2017.
She was an early education professor and the idea came from her students research papers. These student-teachers would write in their papers about some of the struggles families were facing, and how some families in the district had trouble meeting basic needs.
They wrote about kids who were cold, hungry and had no hope of presents at Christmas. Melanie says she knew that if she could help some of these children and get her students out into the school where they were so desperately needed, that it would be a win-win.
Melanie decided to 'adopt' the school. She started gathering books, goodies and supplies, which she hand delivered with her students around Christmas time each year.
This past year has been a challenge for Melanie. She lost her husband and retired as a professor, but she has continued caring hearts.
This year, she has presents for every child in the school. That's 700 children.
On Wednesday, Melanie loaded up all the gift bags, which she has been storing in her home and got them ready for delivery. On Thursday, all the bags were taken to Central Elementary.
Melanie says she's always looking for volunteers or businesses who can sponsor different classes or grade levels at Central Elementary.
You can email Melanie for more info melaniewursta@gmail.com.