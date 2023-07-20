A cat from Maine has used one of its nine lives, but is doing well after quite the adventure here in Pennsylvania.

"Mustache," appropriately named if you look at him, was missing for more than a month in Easton but is finally back home with his family in Maine. So how did he get here? It's a long story.

It starts with a family vacation.

Hannah Parks, Mustache's owner, was visiting her brother in Virginia. She brought Mustache along for the ride and on the way back to Maine, they made a stop along I-78 in Easton.

Mustache usually just rides in the car with Hannah, not in a carrier, and when they opened the car door, Mustache ran out and into the woods.

Hannah says she spent hours looking for him and when they couldn't find him, she posted on an Easton Facebook page that he was missing. They also handed out flyers.

She stayed overnight in Easton near where Mustache ran from the car, thinking maybe he'd make his way back, but he did not show up.

Hannah says she had to get back to Maine but was devasted to be doing so without her cat.

A local rescue group, Feline Urban Rescue and Rehab (FURR), found out about Mustache from the Facebook post. They spent the next few weeks making sure folks knew Mustache was lost.

After a few sightings in one particular area, Elaine Bender with FURR set up a trap. Elaine said she couldn't sleep that night, wondering if the trap would actually catch Mustache, so she went out there herself and waited to see if he would show up. He did, and that's how they found him.

Elaine kept him safe, and another volunteer with the rescue happened to be going on a road trip to Maine so she volunteered to return Mustache home to Hannah.

It was quite the journey, more than a month after he was lost.

Hannah says she's overwhelmed with gratitude for the folks who helped her find her cat.