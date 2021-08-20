Black cats are good luck after all, or at least one in a rural area of Cornwall, England is.
Piran the cat spends his days with his 83-year-old owner, but one day, the Bodmin woman went missing.
Her neighbors started a search party, but it was Piran who ended up alerting the search party to his owners' whereabouts.
He relentlessly meowed revealing her location, down a 70-foot ravine.
Emergency crews quickly responded and executed a line rescue, using a stretcher to hoist the woman to safety.
She was then transferred to a hospital, and authorities say she is in good spirits.
Local police took to Twitter saying, "Piran the cat saved the day!"
The woman's neighbor said without the beckoning cat, it could have taken much longer to locate her.