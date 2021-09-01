When the pandemic forced schools to close, kids missed out on interactions with classmates, teachers and police.
The school resource officers in one district made it their goal to stay in touch with kids, and their efforts are paying off.
Catasauqua police officers Jenna Dumansky-Potak and Patrick Best say it was important to stay connected with the kids they saw at school each day.
When the pandemic hit and schools went virtual, they thought outside of the box to stay connected.
They have a book-reading program on Facebook. The officers read a different story each weekday.
The books are supplied by Schkler Elementary with help from the Catasauqua Public Library.
It's an extension of a reading program they normally do in the classrooms and around the community.
You'll also often see officer Dumansky-Potak with chalk in hand, drawing on the sidewalks and cement with "Chalk Your Walk."
The idea is to get folks outside to create a colorful drawing or saying.
The officers gave out chalk to students and parents during food distributions, so many chalk donations came in from the community.
he said she thought it was a great way to spread love and happiness, and thank first responders for their work.
The officers' latest activity for kids -- finding Flat Pat!
Flat Pat is a chalk outline drawing of Officer Patrick Best. Kids can find Flat Pat and take a picture.
There will eventually be five Flat Pats across the borough. The officers plan to give a prize to the first kid who takes a picture at each one!
You can follow the officers' adventures on social media, they are very active on Facebook.