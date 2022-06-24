Perfect attendance isn't easy. Doing anything consistently without missing a day is an accomplishment all in itself.
Lawson Szerencits has quite the list of interests and many impressive accomplishments, but one in particular shows his dedication to staying consistent.
From elementary school to senior year, Lawson graduated high school without missing a single day of school.
That means no sick days, no time off and no appointments scheduled during school hours.
Lawson's parents say he's never really been sick. They say maybe once a year he'd have an upset stomach, but he would just say, "if it gets worse, I'll go to the nurse."
He spent his entire academic career in the Catasauqua School District, and took three years of precision machinery courses at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute.
Lawson's parents say it didn't start as his goal. In the beginning, it kind of just happened.
But once he had that momentum, it became a serious goal of his.
His elementary school recognized his perfect attendance, and his middle school even gave him an award.
Now that Lawson is out of high school, he plans to start working full time at his co-op job, while taking entrepreneurship and business course at Lehigh Carbon Community College.