There are plenty of celestial events to look forward to in 2022, with one starting Thursday.
If you look to the east about an hour before sunrise, you will see Venus, Mars, and Saturn in close proximity.
According to the old Farmer's Almanac, Saturn has been moving closer to Mars and Venus all month. The next three mornings, you should get a good view of all three together.
In early April, Saturn and Mars will get even closer.
There will be two total lunar eclipses, when the sun, earth, and moon align in such a way that the moon passes into Earth's shadow.
The total eclipses will happen May 16th. We'll be able to see that one and it's the first time we can see it since 2018.
On November 9th we'll see it, but you'll have a better view out west.
There will also be two partial solar eclipses on April 30th and October 25th, but we won't be able to see those in North America. The one in April will be visible from South America and the one in October from Asia, Europe and Africa.
Two of this year's full moons will be super moons. Those are in June and July.
Plenty of meteor showers are expected starting in April.
To get a good view of these celestial events, it's best to drive to an area that isn't affected by a lot of lights.
You'll need to give your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness, and don't look at your phone before looking up.