Cemeteries are often places for quiet reflection, but they might also be a place where you find your next favorite dish.

A librarian from Los Angeles is making "cemetery specialties."

You can't take it with you, but you can tell everyone about your favorite recipe if you put it on your gravestone.

There aren't many, but librarian Rosie Grant says she's found about 10 recipes on gravestones in the U.S. so far.

She thought these gravestones were unique and particularly interesting, and she was just learning how to cook at the time, so she thought, why not try some of these recipes she's found on graves and then post about it.

The first recipe on a gravestone she heard about was for spritz cookies on the gravestone of Naomi Miller-Dawson in Brooklyn, New York.

Naomi never revealed her recipe to her family while she was alive, so it was her gift to them in death.

Rosie says all of this started when she was interning at the Congressional Cemetery in Washington, D.C., and she started posting about cemeteries in general and realized how interested people were in learning more about them.

Her hope is she'll get to visit all of the graves in person that have recipes on them.

If you know of one, she wants to know about it.

You can find her on social media under the tag @ghostlyarchive.

Rosie says she's become more comfortable with her own mortality through all of this, and she started having important conversations with her family about death and how they want to be celebrated and remembered.